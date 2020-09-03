SECTIONS
Chinese military rolls into Inner Mongolia

Xi may restore 'chairman' title

Published September 3, 2020
(NTD.COM) – Several reports are noting a familiar pattern now taking place in the Chinese leadership that ties back to Mao Zedong and his path to achieving absolute power over the party. Xi Jinping may be looking to bring back something similar to the title of "Chairman" that was established under Mao.

This ties to Xi's new internal purge targeting party members, mainly in the systems of law, and that's designed openly to mimic the Yan'an rectification movement of 1941 under Mao Zedong, which was the party's bloodiest internal purge. We'll be taking an in-depth look at this.

And in Inner Mongolia, where protests are now breaking out over a recent China policy, videos suggest Chinese authorities have responded by sending the military in to quell the unrest.

