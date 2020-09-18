SECTIONS
CNN fact-checker cheers Biden for 'uttering many consecutive coherent sentences'

Immediately regrets it

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2020 at 3:38pm
(RED STATE) During Thursday night’s drive-in town hall with Demcoratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, a number of ridiculous claims were made not just by Biden but also by the CNN “reporters” and “analysts” who were covering what went down – and covering for Biden in the process, as per the norm.

At one point during the event, Atlantic writer and noted Trump Derangement Syndrome sufferer James Fallows made the following personal observation about Biden’s performance:

I would like the “BIden has dementia” people to watch him on CNN right now, *and* compare him with what they heard from Trump today or anytime recently.

This inspired CNN’s resident “fact-checker” Daniel Dale to morph into a spokesman of sorts for the Biden campaign ...

