CNN panned for 'softball' questions to Biden

(FOX NEWS) -- The reviews are in for the CNN town hall featuring Joe Biden... and they aren't great.

While Biden's performance has received praise for his ability to display empathy toward Pennsylvania voters selected to ask questions, what has been described as the "softball" treatment of the former vice president by CNN was widely panned on Thursday night, especially following the grilling President Trump faced at the ABC News town hall just two days before.

"In the first moments, the contrast between what Trump was asked and what Biden is being asked is striking," Politico columnist Jeff Greenfield tweeted, later writing. "Biden is doing very well, yes. But this is not exactly getting him ready to face tough questions from a Chris Wallace or Jake Tapper (should he decide to do so)."

Read the full story ›