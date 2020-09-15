College English dept. says it will ONLY admit 'Black Studies' grad students

(CAMPUS REFORM) -- University of Chicago English Department graduate programs will only be open to applicants who plan to study “Black Studies” this year.

According to its admissions information webpage, the department is only accepting graduate applications from those who are “interested in working in and with Black Studies" for this academic year.

"For the 2020-2021 graduate admissions cycle, the University of Chicago English Department is accepting only applicants interested in working in and with Black Studies. We understand Black Studies to be a capacious intellectual project that spans a variety of methodological approaches, fields, geographical areas, languages, and time periods," the university's English Department website states.

