SECTIONS
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
P Share Print

College newspaper: Mandate critical race theory to graduate

Trump has called it 'toxic propaganda' and 'ideological poison'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2020 at 3:55pm
P Share Print

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- In a recent editorial where the Swarthmore College Phoenix tells the school to “prioritize Black [and] Indigenous Studies,” the editors also state they want critical race theory implemented as a graduation requirement.

Such a mandate, the editors argue, would assist Black and Indigenous students by “not unduly burden[ing]” them with the responsibility of providing that education (to their peers) themselves.

The editorial calls out Swarthmore officials for failing to uphold “the Quaker value of equality” due to their not directing sufficient resources to “ethnic studies” programs. It also wonders why there remain no Indigenous Studies Department and Indigenous faculty at the school, despite Native students numbering less than one percent of the student body.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×