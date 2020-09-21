College newspaper: Mandate critical race theory to graduate

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- In a recent editorial where the Swarthmore College Phoenix tells the school to “prioritize Black [and] Indigenous Studies,” the editors also state they want critical race theory implemented as a graduation requirement.

Such a mandate, the editors argue, would assist Black and Indigenous students by “not unduly burden[ing]” them with the responsibility of providing that education (to their peers) themselves.

The editorial calls out Swarthmore officials for failing to uphold “the Quaker value of equality” due to their not directing sufficient resources to “ethnic studies” programs. It also wonders why there remain no Indigenous Studies Department and Indigenous faculty at the school, despite Native students numbering less than one percent of the student body.

