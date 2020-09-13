SECTIONS
College president sorry for crime alert which had 'black' in suspect description

'This action is absolutely inexcusable at any time'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 13, 2020 at 6:59pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- About a week after Ohio State faced a 100-person-strong protest for a campus crime alert which identified the suspects as “black,” the president of the University of Louisville is apologizing for same.

According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, the school sent out a “RAVE” alert early Thursday morning warning the campus of a “Black Male wearing a red hoodie” who had run away from Clark County Indiana Police.

The notice told people to contact Louisville metro police if they saw a man matching the description.

