The communists' targeting of blacks

There's not much in the way of praise I'm prepared to acknowledge when it comes to the late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. That said, I am today more convinced than at any time before that Hoover was correct to be concerned about the communist influence upon blacks when he learned Vladimir Lenin had said blacks "were a revolutionary class people" – albeit, I am convinced for reasons separate from those of Hoover.

Lenin was saying that blacks were ripe for exploitation by being converted into a revolutionary class – through intellectual corruption and a generational inculcation of victimology – an effort that was and is intended to lead dark-skinned Americans specifically (and brown-skinned peoples in general) further from the truth of opportunity that exists in America.

Communists prey upon dysfunction and anger, and where none exists, it's created and/or fomented. Leninism is built upon egalitarianism, class conflict and dialectical materialism, embroidered in a cheap synthetic fabric of social progress. And no group has been led further astray and suffered more because of Marxism, i.e., communism, than blacks. Communism was the perfect elixir to exploit first-generation free blacks, because cunning predators such as Lenin and W.E.B. Du Bois deceived those easily blinded by resentment, ignorance and fear.

Communism took root amongst the black illuminati in the early 1900s, and there has been no more influential black revolutionary-minded orator of communist dogma than W.E.B. Du Bois. He may not have officially joined the Communist Party until he was 93 years of age, but he was a hardcore dedicated communist his entire life. It was Du Bois who attended the National Negro Conference in New York, which led to the creation of the National Negro Committee. The NAACP was born out of the second meeting of this Committee. Du Bois, true to his communist views, insisted upon the use of the label "colored" rather than "black," because "colored" could be used to include dark-skinned persons everywhere – which was of significant importance if socialism was to reach the greatest number of those intended.

Understanding it was the communist Du Bois, a black man, who was responsible for the assignation "colored people," and that Negro and Negress mean black in many different languages – Twitter, Facebook, the fake news media and other sundry fools and illiterates look stupid as they rush to censor me whenever I use those assignations. They're either stupid, liars, historically illiterate or purposefully dishonest as a means to maintain rancor, antipathy and anger.

While black and white so-called civil rights supporters worked together to found the movement, it was the liberal, white Marxist-inspired who were the executive officers (i.e., white socialists pulling the strings). The genius of the Communist Party was to adapt itself specific to every environment and region where there were concentrations of blacks by morphing into the Socialist Party of America. In the South they used civil rights, and I'm prepared to argue that they used Dr. King also. I'm not subscribing to the damnable lie that Dr. King was a Communist – he was not. Black Communists like Bayard Rustin used stealth to lay the groundwork that would ultimately corrupt Dr. King's movement after his assassination.

In the early 1940s, Rustin, an avowed black Communist, channeled Lenin saying, "Blacks are ripe for Communists." Rustin was instrumental in the formation of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC), and out of that group has emerged the likes of the late Joseph Lowery and others who invent complaints designed to stir the caldron of anger, victimology and rabid hatred for anyone who dares attempt to share a message of truth, life and modernity.

In 1965, after the signing of the Civil Rights Act, Rustin turned the attention of the black illuminati (i.e., the Talented Tenth) from "protest" to the era of "politics." Rustin became the honorary chairman of the Socialist Party of America in 1972 and the national chairman when the group changed its name to Social Democrats, USA (SDUSA) a short time later.

Their targets were specifically black women and ministers. We see the success of this plan from the 1960s to the present in the form of rabidly militant Communist Angela Davis to Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., to Staci Abrams, D-Ga., to the collection of black communist women on Fox News and other fake news networks.

It's a carefully orchestrated plan to plant belligerent communist women in areas across the nation where they have the best chance of being elected. It's neither coincidence nor accident that we see these people in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Chicago, etc.

It's also part of the carefully crafted plan for these women to take positions on college and university campuses nationwide. There, those such as Angela Davis indoctrinate and convert those black women who are weak-minded, malleable and filled with hatred.

Constraints of space prevent me from sharing the full extent communism is rooted into the lives and minds of blacks, but suffice it to say that it's stunning even to me. In my research, I've found that the leadership of many black churches has either intentionally or unwittingly been converted to the socialist, i.e., communist mindset, as has the leadership of a majority of black organizations, schools and civic groups. This isn't ipse dixit. It's glaringly obvious to anyone willing to listen to the complaints and demands of said organizations and groups.

There's a palpable resentment and rage infused into every predominantly black city. Anger is a constant companion – it permeates the air like cheap perfume. This anger is important when it comes to the socialist corruption of a people. It's the cup from which black intellectuals, both past and present, drank/drink and use to promote socialism among the people, under the banner of social progress. And socialism is foundational to communism.

Michelle Obama's college complaints and thesis are representative of this. Listen to the verbiage that is employed by her, Obama and other of the so-called black illuminati – or, as W.E.B. Du Bois referenced them, the "Talented Tenth." Their verbiage is communism disguised as social justice, and intended to stir the caldron of perceived social immiseration until it either boils over into the streets and/or they are successful in bringing down our form of government from within.

