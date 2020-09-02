Complying with police commands is not rocket science

A recent incident in Russia is a learning lesson for rioters laying waste to Democratic-controlled cities in America.

Truck driver Dmitry Chikvarkin, 48, was asked by friends – the parents of two little girls age 3 and 10 – to give the girls a ride. Later that day, the mother, Valeria Dunaeva, 25, went to pick up the girls, and they told her Chikvarkin "had touched them below the waist." Furious, Dunaeva informed her partner, Sergey Chabin, 33, father of the 10-year-old, collected three other men and sought Chikvarkin out. Finding him, they used a pipe to rape and brutally beat him. Left with a broken skull, Chikvarkin later died. Sadly, police investigators later determined the two girls fabricated the story as a joke. It left no one laughing as Dunaeva, Chabin and one of the three other attackers now face murder charges.

Dunaeva and Chabin made no effort to verify facts as to what had really happened. Instead, triggered by emotion and indignation their daughters had allegedly been violated, they reacted without considering whether the girls' allegation was true or wild imagination. The result was they allowed anger and emotion to take the life of an innocent man.

Similarly, violent riots taking place across America today involve anger and emotion triggering knee-jerk reactions without allowing adequate time for investigations to determine the facts of a triggering event in which police killed or wounded a black suspect. And, because the media promote the "white cop systemic racism" theme, they fail to give equal play to the fact when a black suspect is shot, the chances are 50/50 the cop involved is black as well, or to the fact in such incidents there are extenuating circumstances that in all fairness should be weighed.

Subsequent investigations into some triggering events have determined when rioters hit the streets, seeking immediate justice for victims of alleged police systemic racism, other factors were found to be relevant.

The lead systemic racism domino to fall was the death of George Floyd in the hands of arresting officers. As a white officer had his knee on Floyd's throat, deemed necessary to limit Floyd's resistance to arrest, the suspect was heard to say "I can't breathe." However, subsequent investigation, substantiated by police bodycam video, shows why Floyd experienced difficulty breathing. He had ingested a fatal amount of drugs just prior to his arrest, ultimately succumbing, as determined by autopsy, to a drug overdose. But for Floyd's irresponsible actions, he would well be alive today. However, there is little doubt rioters, anxious to pillage and plunder, had no interest in facts.

Consider too the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rioters deemed any black man shot by police an automatic victim of brutality. Blake had numerous past offenses and run-ins with the law. Police were responding to a domestic dispute at the home of Blake's ex-girlfriend whom, months earlier, he had sexually assaulted and from whom he was ordered to stay away. Yet he returned to her home to steal her vehicle, resulting in her calling police. When police encountered Blake, he refused to heed their commands. Reaching for something in his vehicle, feared to be a weapon and later determined to be a knife, he was shot in the back seven times.

Fortunately, Blake survived, although he now is paralyzed from the waist down. Fueled by a media also uninterested in facts, rioters did what they do best, claiming as their own victims innocent store owners. With riots breaking out in different cities, business owners are suffering a double whammy as they have learned the demolition of their buildings burned by rioters is not covered by insurance.

Before all the facts on the Blake shooting were in, others were using the incident for political gain. Former first lady Michelle Obama fanned emotions claiming the systemic racism evident in Blake's shooting emanated from President Donald Trump's White House. Meanwhile, the womens' professional basketball league received shirts designed to reveal seven bullet holes in the back, further promoting a flawed version of Blake's shooting.

Among those who should know better about awaiting results of an investigation rather than pumping out a knee-jerk reaction is Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. But, rather than do so, Biden posted the following, "Once again, a Black man – Jacob Blake – was shot by police. In front of his children. It makes me sick." It is no wonder why Biden, in choosing to undermine police authority absent knowing the facts, has not received the endorsement of several police unions.

More recently, police shot and killed a black man in Los Angeles after confronting him for a minor traffic infraction while riding his bike. The man punched an officer (a misdemeanor under Virginia's new law only tending to encourage such acts) and took flight. When he sought to retrieve a gun hidden in his clothing that fell to the ground, he was shot. Again, for rioters there was no need to await an investigation as they beat feet to the street.

Anti-police activists are blind to their own systemic racism. In their minds, their trigger for violence is justified when any black person is killed or wounded while in the custody of a white police officer. The threat to arresting officers or the general public is of no consequence whatsoever if the suspect is a person of color.

In 2007, comedian Chris Rock did a schtick as an educational video for blacks explaining "How not to get your a-- kicked by the police." Obviously meant as comedy, ironically the video was insightfully logical on what anyone, black or white, should not do when confronted by police. It does not take a rocket scientist to recognize police never know when the simple act of stopping a person on the street could result in that person turning violent. But it is those confronted who have the edge in determining whether a non-violent act becomes violent. Accordingly, they have a responsibility to do everything possible to demonstrate a non-violent intent by immediately complying with police orders to resolve the situation.

In so many of the confrontations raising claims by anti-police activists of systemic racism, it has been the failure of suspect compliance ultimately leading to death or injury. And, even more tragic, it is that non-compliance that then triggers rioters who take revenge upon the real victims – the innocent business owners and residents left to watch their cities burn.