Cops pounce on pregnant gal and elderly ladies for SITTING on park bench

Police in the Australian state of Victoria have ramped up their COVID-19 enforcement against pregnant women and elderly ladies, prompting one eyewitness to conclude Victoria police "have lost all common sense."

The law enforcement actions against several women, including one who was 38 weeks pregnant and two ladies resting on a park bench, were reported by Caldronpool and ZeroHedge.

The pregnant woman was walking in a park and stopped to rest.

We all ready knew it but now it’s confirmed. Victoria Police have lost all commonsense. Apparently 38 week pregnant women can’t stop for a breather on a park bench. pic.twitter.com/6RGI9GhN8f — Damo Pelham🦈 (@DamoPelham) September 10, 2020

Police officers approached her and told her that sitting in a park was not one of the four accepted reasons for being out of her home.

"You can only be out of your house for one of four reasons. One of those would be exercise. Sitting in a park is not one of the four reasons," they said.

The woman insisted that the officers explain to her the specific rules.

"I just want to make sure I understand the rules. You're allowed to be in a park, but you can't sit in a park at all?"

That's not one of the "four reasons," the officers said.

"So, I’m pregnant and obviously my exercise is limited because I have to walk. I’m now puffed out because I’m 38 weeks pregnant. So, even I can’t sit in a park, is that right?"

That's not one of the "four reasons," they said.

A short time before that, five Victorian police officers were filmed surrounding two elderly women sitting on a park bench in Melbourne. The women were threatened with arrest unless they hand over their identification.

Truly disgusting 🤬 - I thought we were supposed to be looking after our elderly? How many cops for two little old ladies? https://t.co/yb9R6nEIsd pic.twitter.com/wHqzT5HdG4 — val glass (@AussieVal10) September 5, 2020

The video shows the officers confronting the women, but little of the actual conversation can be heard.

It shows one officer sneaking up behind the women and snatching a cell phone from one.

News.com.au reported the "bizarre standoff" in Melbourne.

The video shows the officers surrounding the two women. One of the women said firmly: "No, I’m not standing up."

She continued: "On what grounds am I under arrest? This is unlawful."

Earlier this month, a Facebook livestream of Victoria police entereing a pregnant woman's home to arrest her for planning an anti-lockdown protest drew global attention. Police charged her with "incitement."