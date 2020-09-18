Corruption, entitlement and this election

Perhaps when you spend your entire day promoting a sense of entitlement among others, it is inevitable that some of what you are handing out to them will stick to you.

Those peddling a sense of entitlement are responsible for a great deal of the pain and misery we see around us, especially among the very people whom they say they want to help. The entitlement mentality makes emotional cripples out of the people who believe it.

Once we accept another person's view that we are entitled to some thing or other, we have a tendency to stop trying to achieve it on our own. Why should we work for it, when we are already entitled to it? Just give it to me, already!

The person promising that shiny new entitlement to us, however, has no intention of personally giving it to us, regardless of how much of that item he or she may already possess. They simply mean to take whatever that thing we are now entitled to away from someone else who has already persevered and earned it. The "giver" in this case will simply divide up what they have taken from someone else and hand it out to those who are, unlike the original owner, entitled to have it.

The entitlement mentality is very crafty, and it likes to perpetuate itself. Once we have been given the thing that we were told we were entitled to, the next shiny object appears before us, and the cycle begins again.

Perhaps we would all be better off if we called the entitlement mentality what the Bible calls it: Envy and greed. Sounds a little different when we call it what it really is, doesn't it?

Normally, envy and greed do quite well for themselves in accumulating followers without help from anyone else. But in our day, there are lots of salesmen and women out there peddling this lie. We call them politicians, but they usually identify with a particular branded party label, known as Democrat.

The insidious part of selling a lie is that the sales person comes to believe it as well. It's difficult to acknowledge that you are destroying another person's hope in life by selling them the snake oil of entitlement, without believing your own lie. There is less internal pain in making it a "cause."

Entitlement grows something inside the political salesperson, too: corruption. An elected officeholder, especially one who has been reelected, may come to see that office as belonging to him or her. Since it now belongs to him, that entitles him to sell the office's influence for money, sex and power, which is what most corrupt politicians seem to want ever more of.

That's the carrot; here's the stick: Should you lose that office during an election, your corruption may very well be exposed by the new officeholder. Shame has no effect on corrupt politicians, but prison does. It takes them out of the market for reelection.

When politicians are engaged in widespread corruption, nothing matters more than reelection. With reelection comes the power to hide past crimes, and continue selling "your" office on the backs of the very people you "empowered" by convincing them to vote for you in the first place.

Entitlement, corruption and elections is a sick, evil system that perpetrates itself by corrupting even those who come to officialdom with good intentions. Nobody suffers more than the very people who vote for corrupt, entitled politicians. Many others suffer as well, but at least those who do not buy the entitlement mentality escape the corruption of the soul that comes with believing the entitlement mentality lie.

This system of corrupt politicians is perpetrated by big media conglomerates who through their mouthpieces do nothing but lie. The news is fake; only the lies are real.

An honest election will rid us of a lot more than corrupt politicians. Big media companies will be broken up; we will once again have diversity of opinion in the news business. Big tech companies will be forced to post the source code 30 days prior to implementing an algorithm. Big tech's secret bias will be busted. Tens of thousands of programmers will be able to examine their code for political and other bias before implementation.

Don't imagine that such an opportunity appears often in history. It doesn't. Don't reward those who have corrupted the system and sold out the very people they were elected to help. They can't quit because evil owns them. If we don't change it now, it will own all of us. Communist China is the model the elites want here in America. Don't give it to them.

