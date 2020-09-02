D.C. panel targets Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial

(WHIO) -- A local government advisory commission in Washington, D.C. has recommended sweeping name changes for schools, government buildings, and public spaces in the nation’s capital, and is urging city’s Mayor to call on the federal government to possibly ‘remove, relocate, or contextualize’ a group of federal memorials - including the Jefferson Memorial and the Washington Monument.

“The Working Group’s research revealed that more than 70% of assets named in the District of Columbia are named for white men, many of whom were not District residents,” the ‘DC Faces’ report stated.

The review was started in the wake of protests over the police killing of George Floyd, which included clashes between demonstrators and police near the White House.

