Dem insider: Anti-Trump postal workers in GOP neighborhoods throw mail-in ballots in garbage

Some carriers sift ballots from mail, hand them over to partisan operatives

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2020 at 11:33am
(BREITBART) A Democrat operative says the United States Postal Service (USPS) workers who despise President Trump will sometimes help election fraudsters by throwing in the garbage mail-in ballots from Republican-heavy neighborhoods.

Last month, as Breitbart News highlighted, a Democrat operative told the New York Post‘s Jon Levine a number of stories in which insiders like him lead teams of fraudsters to commit election fraud by paying homeless voters off, taking advantage of the elderly, posing as registered voters, and printing up fake ballots.

Read the full story ›

