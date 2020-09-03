Dems accused of needing '12-step program to recovery'

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by Real Clear Politics.]

By Frank Miele

Real Clear Politics

The conventions are over, and Election 2020 is real now — so real in fact that Nancy Pelosi wants to wake up and have it all go away.

The speaker of the House announced on the final day of the Republican National Convention that she didn’t want Joe Biden to debate President Trump because she didn’t want to “legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”

I’m not a native speaker of gibberish, but I will try to translate that nonsense into English for you. Apparently, Pelosi thinks that Trump is an illegitimate president and that talking to him will give him credibility and possibly make people think it is OK to vote for him.

I can see how that would be a problem for Pelosi and the Democrats because the debates would give tens of millions of voters a chance to see President Trump for themselves without being filtered through the Fake News Media.

Or maybe not. I wouldn’t be surprised if MSNBC cut away from the actual debates multiple times while Trump was talking in order to “fact-check” him by explaining that he is an obscene liar who should be ashamed of himself. No need to count on a moderator like Candy Crowley to do that any longer, and no need to wait till after the debate to set the record straight. If Twitter and Facebook can unilaterally censor Trump because they don’t like his message, there’s no reason why the cable channels can’t also “protect” their viewers from the madman Trump as a public service.

“We interrupt this debate to bring you an update from Rachel Maddow on why everything Trump said is a bald-faced lie,” you can expect to hear. Heck, CNN and MSNBC have spent the last four years training their viewers to expect just such lopsided snortle-farting, so why not follow Pelosi’s suggestion and de-legitimize the debate in real-time.

Of course, not to be outdone, Hillary Clinton is working to de-legitimize the entire election. She told an interviewer on Showtime’s “The Circus” that “Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances."

That sounds suspiciously like Stacey Abrams-level crazy. You remember Abrams, right? She is the imaginary governor of Georgia. After losing the 2018 election to Republican Brian Kemp by 50,000 votes, Democrat Abrams declared herself the winner on account of, well, just because.

Come to think of it, didn’t Clinton also declare herself the real winner of the election against Trump in 2016? Apparently she feels like her real mistake wasn’t failing to visit Wisconsin even once during the campaign, but rather to say out loud (on the phone to Donald Trump, no less) what she still doesn’t believe in her heart of hearts — that she lost.

If you don’t concede, then there is a drunkard’s chance that you will wake up one day and discover that enough mail-in ballots have mysteriously materialized in enough key precincts to magically propel you to victory. At least, that’s what it sounds like Clinton was hoping when she advised Biden not to admit defeat:

"Because I think this is going to drag out, and eventually, I do believe he will win, if we don't give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is."

Faith will move mountains, so there’s no reason why it can’t change a few hundred thousand mail-in ballots, right?

But just in case, the Democrats have an insurance policy. In 2016, the insurance policy was the Russia Hoax, the false idea that Trump was Putin’s puppet. In 2020, the insurance policy is the Racist Hoax — the oft-repeated, but never proved, claim that Trump is a dangerous racist.

Democrats are counting on this smear to depress black turnout for Trump despite the fact that the president delivered the best economy for minorities in history, that he delivered criminal justice reform in the First Step Act, that he secured long-term funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities for the first time ever, that he and Sen. Tim Scott got Congress to approve Opportunity Zones to rebuild minority neighborhoods, and that he supports school choice to give minority parents a chance to obtain a quality education for their children.

Some polls show Trump winning as much as 30% of the black vote in 2020, up from 8% in 2016. If that proves to be anywhere near accurate, Trump would win in a landslide, so Democrats are forced to resort to the racist smear in hopes that fear and hate can overwhelm the truth. Sadly, that has often been true in history and even during the past four years, but the Republican convention was the perfect antidote to the Democrat lies.

After all, dozens of speakers over the course of four nights were black men and women who explained why they support President Trump. Some of them know him personally and gave testimony of a man who is a dear friend. Others talked about how his policies and actions have improved their lives and their communities. If Donald Trump is a racist, he is doing a damn poor job of it.

Of course, Democrat talking heads in the corrupt media spent four days trying to argue that these black endorsers were just political props or tokens — that they were proof that Donald Trump is a ruthless racist who somehow tricked black people into supporting him. Or, as Joe Biden so succinctly put it, “If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.”

Really? How do Democrats get away with dismissing the heartfelt testimony of so many blacks (and other minorities) — many of whom are or were themselves Democrats — without being exposed as the worst kind of patrician race exploiters?

Come to think of it, they don’t get away with it. They don’t get away with hiding Joe Biden in a basement. They don’t get away with skipping debates. They don’t get away with stuffing ballot boxes. They don’t get away with dragging the election out to January so that Pelosi becomes president through the rules of constitutional succession (even Biden might concede to save the country from that fate!). And they most assuredly don’t get away with the race hoax. Not this time.

No, if Democrats hope to win back the White House, it’s going to have to be through something other than duplicity. If they want to get back on the good side of the American public, they must make amends for their blatant power grab that started with Obamagate and never let up. At the very least, they need to adopt the rigorous honesty of a 12-step program of recovery, which in this case might start with a political confession:

“We admitted we were powerless over Donald Trump, and that our lies had become unmanageable.”

Now that would be refreshing.