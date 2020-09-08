Dow drops 600 points as tech stocks fall again

(CNBC) -- Stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as another massive drop in tech put the Nasdaq Composite in correction territory and led to the S&P 500′s worst three-day stretch in months.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.1% to end the day at 10,847.69. Tuesday’s drop put the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 10% over the past three days. It marks the Nasdaq’s worst three-day stretch since August.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 632.42 points, or 2.3%, to 27,500.89. The S&P 500 slid 2.8% to 3,331.84. The broader-market index was down nearly 7% over the past three days, its worst three-day stretch since June.

Read the full story ›