Dr. Fauci says COVID vaccine by November 'not likely'

(ZEROHEDGE) – The big theme of the day on Thursday is the fact that stocks are tumbling, with the Nasdaq leading the way, despite the barrage of optimistic vaccine headlines as President Trump tries to lay the groundwork for the "game changing October surprise" that's keeping Democrats up at night.

The administration sent Dr. Fauci to CNN on Thursday to once again assure the public that a vaccine can and will be ready by November.

Responding to the administration's decision to warn states to prepare to have some supplies of an FDA approved vaccine by election day, Fauci said "these are all just guesstimates."

"These are all guesstimates," he told CNN's Jim Sciutto. "It is conceivable that you could have it by October, though I don't think that that's likely," Fauci added.

While the situation in parts of Europe worsen, Amnesty International has just published a new report warning that Mexico has seen the largest number of health-care worker deaths due to COVID-19 than any other country.

The report said Mexico has reported 1,320 confirmed deaths among health workers so far, more than the US's 1,077, the UK's 649, and Brazil at 634. Amnesty’s research found that at least 7,000 health workers have died around the world.

The report will likely draw attention to the country's ridiculously high positivity rate, as the WHO urges it to expand testing.

The current COVID-19 situation in Spain isn't comparable to the peak of the country's outbreak in the spring, its health minister said Thursday. Spain recorded 479,554 cases of the virus, up from 470,973 according to numbers reported Wednesday, but hasn't released its latest numbers on Thursday yet.. Madrid continues to be the hardest-hit region, accounting for more than one-third of cases.

