Dr. Scott Atlas scorches Fauci, CDC director after their attacks

The new White House coronavirus adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, responded to reports Monday of criticism from CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

An NBC News employee reported overhearing Redfield say on a flight, "Everthing [Atlas] says is false." Fauci, meanwhile, charged in a CNN interview on Monday that Atlas is peddling "incorrect" information about masks, COVID's effect on young people and herd immunity.

Atlas had a chance to respond in an interview Monday night with Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

He said "it's all about delegitimizing the president and feeding into a false narrative that the president doesn't listen to the science or the scientists."

"I was called in because I can translate the medical science into public policy," Atlas said. "I advise the president to do everything he can to protect the vulnerable, to open schools and open society and to make sure hospitals are not overcrowded.

"Of course, this is the right policy," he said. "It may not be the policy that everyone agrees with, but it happens to be the exactly the policy in concert with many of the world's leading epidemiologists and infectious disease people."

Atlas is a senior fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution and a former professor and chief of neuroradiology at Stanford University Medical Center.

The president listens to a lot of people, Atlas told Ingraham, and "he understands in a very common-sense way what the science shows and what should be done save American lives."

Atlas said he didn't take the job "to make friends."

"I mean there are people who say what I've said, which is vulnerable people protection and save lives by also opening up society safely," he said.

"There are other experts that say things like, 'No you shouldn’t wear masks,' to 'Yes you should wear masks,' to, 'Hey, a mask is better than a vaccine!'" he said, referring to Redfield.

"Or, some other expert might say, 'No you shouldn’t wear masks,' and then change it to, 'Yes, you should wear masks,' and then change it to, 'Oh, everyone should wear goggles,'" said Atlas, referring to Fauci.

"You're not going to hear me say that," said Atlas, "but the president has a choice of experts to listen to."

