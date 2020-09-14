Everything you wanted to know about Donald Trump

In 1969 David Ruben published a book entitled, "Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex."

You may recall the provocative title. Did you know the impact of the book?

It was the No. 1 bestseller in 51 countries of the world.

The book reached over 100 million readers.

It was the No. 1 bestseller on the New York Times list for 55 straight weeks.

In 1972 it was made into a very successful film by Woody Allen.

Dr. Ruben wrote a sequel to the book years later, which also sold mega copies.

Currently, there are scores of books focusing in on our president, Donald J. Trump. Some are critical and become No. 1 bestsellers. Others are positive and draw accolades from Trump supporters.

Recently, I had the opportunity to sit down with my 45-year friend, Steve Strang, who is one of the finest Christian journalists in America and who has written numerous bestselling books on the president of the United States.

In my weekly "Here's the Deal" commentary and the podcasts included within, I can't promise you we'll answer every single question you'd like answered about our president, but I can invite you to glean information and insights from Steve, who has personally interviewed four presidents including President Trump.

God, Trump and the 2020 Election

Steve Strang is the pioneer founder and CEO of Charisma Media and was voted by Time magazine at one of the 25 most influential evangelicals in America. He's been featured on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, CBN, Dr. Dobson's "Family Talk" and many Christian outlets.

Steve's latest book is entitled "God, Trump and the 2020 Election. Why He Must Win and What's at Stake for Christians if He Loses." I strongly encourage every patriotic American to read this book and do it now with the election approaching within a matter of weeks!

Former Gov. Mike Huckabee said of the book, "Stephen Strang flawlessly captures the spiritual significance of Donald Trump's presidency in this critical hour. As fewer and fewer Americans value belief in God, Strang's airtight case for reelecting Trump is both timely and urgent!"

Pat Robertson, founder and chairman of the Christian Broadcasting Network, stated, "Stephen Strang is a keen reporter who's prose cuts like a laser into the troubled soul of America and exposes a condition where the elites of our nation have actually turned against it."

I wholeheartedly endorsed the book, saying, "The unprecedented, extraordinary developments in America today necessitate discovering sources of insight and encouragement to understand the times with knowledge of what to do (1 Chronicles 12:32). Stephen Strang is a uniquely gifted and experienced journalist whose latest book is an invaluable resource to help us in these turbulent times. It's clear, comprehensive and cutting-edge. On a scale of 1 to 10, I give it a 10 plus a double thumbs up!"

Consider the Contents

There are three podcasts encouraging you and equipping you regarding the most significant election in America's history, rapidly approaching. A quick overview of what Steve shared includes the following:

What do you want to know about Donald Trump?

Steve interviewed four American presidents but explains why this was the best!

Are you paying attention to the fact that politicians in states are now closing churches and arresting pastors – so will this finally wake us up?

What is Donald Trump really like in person, and is he a Christian?

CNN asked a question that caught Steve Strang by surprise regarding how the president wants to be remembered ... Don't miss it!

Clock is Ticking / Time for Preparing

Steve recently said, "Depending on who wins this election, there will be a drastic difference in our country. It will even affect our liberties to worship God as we see fit and limit our ability to share the gospel with the world!"

The Bible tells us, "The horse is prepared against the day of battle, but victory is of the Lord" (Proverbs 21:31). God is stirring the hearts of His people to recognize the urgency of the hour and the destiny of our nation, which is at stake.

Here's the Deal: We are called to be salt and light in our society, and now is the time to reject compromise, cowardice and complacency to stand up for values honoring God and our nation's Judeo-Christian heritage. "Who will rise up for me against the wicked? Who will stand up for me against those who do iniquity" (Psalm 94:16)?

Our time has come, and we will stand united and strong for the glory of God!