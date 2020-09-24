Excerpt: Book explains why globalists are determined to dump Trump

Note: Donald Trump may be the most demonized president in U.S. history, simply because his ultra-rich enemies own the media. But who is it – really – that hates President Donald Trump so much, and why? With his "America First" slogan, he launched a massive attack on the globalist billionaires' empire that for decades has benefited from the outsourcing of jobs and wealth to Communist China and the ultra-rich. In her new book, "Trump: The Battle for America," Hanne Herland cuts through the mainstream media rhetoric and explains why Trump challenges this elite hegemony. The following is an exclusive excerpt from Herland's book.

For the past years, I have interviewed leading American intellectuals, former CIA and NSA directors, professors, bishops and bestselling authors, former news editors, psychologists and directors from Judicial Watch about the divisiveness in the United States. The disturbing conclusion from these talks form the basis for this shocking analysis of the state of affairs in America, behind the media propaganda smoke screen.

If we follow the money, we notice that the U.S. media are owned by only a few corporations with widespread interest in the globalist, transnational capitalist system that profits from lack of national sovereignty. This business model is dependent on weak nation states, that easily may be overrun by global corporations that crush the middle class and local businesses. Since the 1980s, globalism has worked. It has reinforced an economic model that departs from the nation-based capitalist system and benefits the ultra-rich in an unprecedented scale.



Hanne Herland's latest book, "Trump: The Battle for America," cuts through the media fog and explains why the globalists are so intent to get rid of the president.

Globalism has produced a system in which few individuals now own over 50% of world assets, only made possible by the transnational model that refuses to redistribute wealth when outsourcing jobs to China.

This system depends on open borders, no tax to specific nations and China's manipulation of its currency to retain its cheap prices. Naturally, President Trump, who wants to implement a more just system for the American working class, becomes a full-front enemy. Trump seeks to reinstate the national sovereignty and rebuild America, yet faces the worst enemies among his own.

China and the Western billionaire oligarchs have joined forces and benefit massively from the globalist system. To rephrase: The rise of China has fueled the rise of the Western oligarch super-rich elite, who bypass the Western worker and produce goods in cheap-labor countries without redistributing wealth back to the West. Due to the implementation of open borders, most companies are registered in tax havens.

Socialism is important as it provides, as described in "New Left Tyranny. The Authoritarian destruction of our Way of Life," a strict totalitarian social control and cohesion of the population, so that its socialist elite can do whatever they want, since the people are heavily subjected to propaganda. We saw this partnership work very well between socialism and the capitalist industrial elite in National Socialist (NAZI) Germany under Hitler. It may be argued that in a socialist system, freedom becomes the right to agree with the Marxist elite who have joined forces with the robbery capitalist owners.

Neo-Marxism is defined as the post-war Marxist ideology that later was pushed by the New Left into Western societies, deconstructing traditional Western values. During the student revolution in the 1960s, these neo-Marxists took power over the media, the publishing houses, the universities and public discourse. It is from this pool of thought that Critical Race Theory was developed. Communism, Marxism, National Socialism and neo-Marxism are all variations of the same socialist ideology. From this neo-Marxist pool of thought grew the current millennial generation of well-funded Antifa rebel, gullible brats that now cause anarchist havoc.

The current ultra-rich – most of whom are socialists and left-wing – partner with low-cost China and sadly produce the death of the middle class and the working class in the West. There are obvious pros, too. We are in the middle of an economic revolution in which great business minds, such as that of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, makes books, clothes and items available to all without entering a shop. It arrives straight from China and other producing nations to your doorstep. The COVID-19 crisis has added to this process, as people are forced to remain at home, shopping on Amazon, adding remarkable speed to the end of the middle-class business owners.

As production is outsourced to China and the East, jobs are lost in the West. This is Donald Trump's point. The inner-city ghettos are only growing worse. There needs to be a free market for the smartest to operate, yet still, we need a population with sufficient purchasing power.

President Donald Trump is no saint, but he has stated his wish to rebuild the nation, return jobs to Americans and work for a more just trade agreement with China. Will he succeed?

