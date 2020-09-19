Facebook accused of spying on Instagram users by secretly accessing their smartphone CAMERAS for 'market research'

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) Facebook has been accused of spying on Instagram users for 'market research' by secretly accessing their mobile cameras through the app, according to a new lawsuit.

A complaint filed in a federal court in San Francisco on Thursday, claims Instagram's parent company intentionally activated smartphone cameras without permission, to collect 'lucrative and valuable data from users that it would not otherwise have access to,' Bloomberg reported.

The lawsuit, filed by Brittany Conditi, from New Jersey, comes after the release of Apple's iOS 14 beta update in July, which notified iPhone users if an app was accessing their camera in the background.

Read the full story ›