Facebook announces ban on new campaign ads 1 week before election

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees the social media giant will implement new strategies close to the election while warning about the potential for inciting more unrest across the country.

The measures, which Zuckerberg reportedly announced in a note to employees Thursday, include preventing new kinds of political ads one week before the election and posts from campaigns they deem prematurely declare victory.

"The U.S. elections are just two months away, and with COVID-19 affecting communities across the country, I'm concerned about the challenges people could face when voting," Zuckerberg wrote. “I'm also worried that with our nation so divided and election results potentially taking days or even weeks to be finalized, there could be an increased risk of civil unrest across the country.”

