FBI: Atlanta activist spent $200,000 in BLM donations on house, personal expenses

(FOX NEWS) The FBI has arrested the founder of a Black Lives Matter group in Atlanta on fraud and money laundering charges.

Sir Maejor Page, 32, was accused Friday of misappropriating $200,000 in donations he solicited through Facebook on behalf of Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Fox 5 Atlanta reported Friday.

Page was arrested in Toledo and released on bond after appearing before a judge via video. He did not immediately return messages Saturday from Fox News.

Read the full story ›