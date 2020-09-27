SECTIONS
FBI: Atlanta activist spent $200,000 in BLM donations on house, personal expenses

Sir Maejor Page, 32, is facing fraud and money laundering charges

Published September 26, 2020 at 8:01pm
(FOX NEWS) The FBI has arrested the founder of a Black Lives Matter group in Atlanta on fraud and money laundering charges.

Sir Maejor Page, 32, was accused Friday of misappropriating $200,000 in donations he solicited through Facebook on behalf of Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Fox 5 Atlanta reported Friday.

Page was arrested in Toledo and released on bond after appearing before a judge via video. He did not immediately return messages Saturday from Fox News.

