Federal buildings boarded up ahead of decision on charging police in Breonna Taylor's death

By Jake Dima

Daily Caller News Foundation

Federal buildings in Louisville, Kentucky have been boarded up ahead of a possible decision from the city on whether to charge the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, 26, who died during a no-knock search warrant in March, Fox News reported.

The windows of one of the city’s courthouses and attached offices were reportedly reinforced with on Sunday, according to Fox News. The Gene Snyder United States Courthouse will be closed to the public from Sept. 21 to 25 and court appearances will be conducted through video conferences, an order from Kentucky’s Western District Court read.

WINDOWS AT THE federal courthouse in Louisville were boarded up on Saturday before an anticipated decision in the Breonna Taylor case. https://t.co/C2WI5g0odD pic.twitter.com/SY31YP9cSd — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) September 20, 2020

TRENDING: Undercover journalist turns the tables, sues Planned Parenthood for defamation

An unidentified courthouse official said the legal building has shut its doors in preparation of an announcement, according to the Courier-Journal. Authorities are expected to announce a decision on charges regarding the three officers involved in Taylor’s death, the local outlet reported.

Officers allegedly shot and killed the 26-year-old during a narcotics search warrant after Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire on them, later saying he didn’t know they were law enforcement, according to the Courier-Journal.

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman has reportedly requested Homeland Security agents to protect the federal buildings, according to the local outlet.

The Kentucky Court of Justice did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]