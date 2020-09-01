Federal investigators probe people who pay for rioters

The Justice Department not only is filing charges against the fomenters of riots, it is investigating their financiers.

That's according to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who told Fox News' Tucker Carlson on Monday the feds are "targeting and investigating the head of these organizations, the individuals that are paying for these individuals to move across the country."

"This president is committed to holding individuals accountable," he said.

Wolf said the federal government has been "at this for some time."

About 100 arrests have been made in Portland, Oregon, where violence has gone on for three months, and more recently about 175 were arrested in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

About 100 of the people arrested in Kenosha from out of town.

Wolf said he has discussed the issue with Attorney General William Barr, and already the DOJ has charged dozens with federal crimes.

He said some people "who have played a part in Portland's four months of rioting have moved on to other parts of the country to export the violence."

They've appeared already in Washington, D.C., Sacramento, California, and elsewhere, he said.

"They are organized," Wolf said.

"We are making sure that the investigations that we are involved in, we are getting that information over to the FBI, to those criminal investigators that are doing their job," he explained to Carlson.

Several members of Congress, including Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., and Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., have been putting pressure on the Justice Department to trace the money to the riot organizers.