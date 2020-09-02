SECTIONS
Faith WorldTESTING THE FAITH
P Share Print

First-ever joint Sabbath celebration between Israel and United Arab Emirates

'Behold how good and pleasant it is for brothers to dwell together in unity'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 2, 2020 at 5:49pm
P Share Print

(ISRAEL TODAY) -- On Friday leading up to the beginning of the Sabbath, the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs held an interactive, live, joint cyber-Sabbath-celebration on the Internet, between Israel and the Jewish communities in the United Arab Emirates. Participants of the Sabbath reception included the Minister of Diaspora Affairs, MK Omer Yankelevich, the official president of the Jewish communities in the UAE – Ross Kriel, and the official rabbi of the community, Rabbi Yehuda Sarna, along with Israeli and UAE youth.

Members of the Firqat Alnoor Israeli classical orchestra of near-Eastern music also participated in the event playing HaTikva (“the hope”), the Israeli national anthem. One young participant sang the national anthem of the Emirates.

The Steingiser family performed the Sabbath candle-lighting ceremony.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×