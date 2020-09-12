Fox's Judge Napolitano denies 1988 sex-assault charge

(NEW JERSEY ADVANCE MEDIA) A former New Jersey Superior Court judge turned Fox News legal analyst has been accused of sexually assaulting a man more than 30 years ago who was set to appear in his courtroom, according to a federal lawsuit.

Andrew Napolitano, Fox News' judicial analyst, allegedly forcibly sodomized and sexually assaulted a man in Hackensack who was facing three counts of arson in Napolitano’s courtroom, according to the lawsuit filed in New York Southern District Court by attorney Jon L. Norinsberg, on behalf of the alleged victim.

The alleged victim is seeking $10 million in damages, according to the lawsuit.

