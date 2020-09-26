SECTIONS
Faith
Franklin Graham leads D.C. prayer march

'Only God can fix the problems' in our nation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2020 at 3:38pm
(FOX NEWS) Evangelist Franklin Graham led a prayer march Saturday in Washington, D.C. that sought God's healing for a nation in crisis.

"I think our country is in trouble, and Democrats will tell you that, Republicans will tell you that. ... We're coming today to call upon the name of God, because I believe only God can fix the problems that we face in this nation today," Graham said on "Fox & Friends Weekend" ahead of the march.

Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse and the son of the late Billy Graham, organized the 1.8-mile Washington Prayer March 2020, which started at the Lincoln Memorial at noon Saturday and ended at the steps of the Capitol.

