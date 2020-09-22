SECTIONS
Diversions Politics U.S.THE STAR TREATMENT
P Share Print

'Friends' TV show reimagined for real with an all-black cast

Episode is 2nd installment of 'Zoom Where It Happens'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2020 at 4:06pm
P Share Print

(TODAY) -- Gabrielle Union and Sterling K. Brown will be there for you — even if it means only online.

The two are teaming up with fellow actors Ryan Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson and Jeremy Pope to do an all-Black rendition of the classic NBC show “Friends.”

Phoebe will be played by Aduba, while Bathe will portray Rachel and Hinds will act as Monica. "This Is Us" star Brown will play Ross while Sampson will be Joey and Pope will fill the role of Chandler. Union will serve as host.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×