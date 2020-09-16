Frisco man smokes meth while skateboarding with mattress as a sail

(PRESS CALIFORNIA) – Just another day in San Francisco, with mentally challenged drug addicts being among the few using the streets and parks of the Paris of the Pacific.

Jaded city residents have become so accustomed to strange human sights they hardly shrug, but it's become so bad that the mostly liberal inhabitants are starting to turn on their progressive leaders.

@SFGotham, an independent researcher who exposes the city's crime, corruption and policy failures on Twitter, saw something this week that made the crusader look twice: "Junkie on a skateboard carrying a mattress while smoking meth? Just another day in SF!"

A target of the revolting and revolted residents is Supervisor Matt Haney of District 6, which includes the Tenderloin, easily the hardest hit area by drugs and homelessness. They accuse the self described urbanist and populist of virtue signaling on global issues while ignoring the disintegration of the city.

“You're a failure. Trying to cure climate change and transportation issues? In your district, there's a half naked woman in a kid's playground, plus a bunch of people shooting up and leaving their needles everywhere," thundered Chron 4 and City Journal reporter Erica Sandberg.

TRENDING: Wildfires to get worse thanks to Clinton policies, says fire expert who predicted uptick in blazes

Read the full story ›