Frustrated with 2020? Then do something: Reelect Trump/Pence

Masks probably do very little to protect us from the China virus – but the psyche of people is to try to do something, anything, to fix a situation. It's normal. Otherwise, we are just a bunch of frustrated Americans with no control, no outlet. So we wear masks, thinking that we are doing something.

Global warming. Riots. Hurricanes. Wildfires. It's very hard to just take them as they come, seemingly helpless. We want to believe that we're in control, that we can change the course of events, that we are as God. That's not very humble. How many people live through the crash of a jetliner? Just about none. Yet, people feel good when the flight attendant tells them about flotation devises and wearing their seat belts. Fools.

So, many people sit at home, wear masks and social distance even after the CDC just announced that only 9,183 people in the U.S. actually died solely from the China virus (out of 320 million people) and that the other 94% of the people who died would have eventually died from an underlying cause – and that half of all deaths from the virus are suffered by people in nursing homes.

People feel like they have to do something, anything, to feel like they have some control. Meanwhile they ignore those things that actually make a difference – like getting back to work and back to school.

That is where President Trump shows his executive acumen. He concentrates on what are the vital few things that make a difference instead of the countless trivial things that distract average folks. Ventilators. A vaccine. The USS Comfort into New York City. Tent hospitals. PPE. A ban on travelers from China and the EU.

TRENDING: CDC now says 94% of COVID deaths had an underlying condition, only 6% were COVID alone

What were the vital few things to help the economy and our society that were good for all Americans (men, women, white, black, Hispanic) before the China virus? Tariffs on products from China. Tax reforms. Eliminating 900 Obama rules/regulations/executive orders. Appointing Kavanaugh/Gorsuch (both Christians) to the Supreme Court. Two hundred federal judge appointments. Almost a hundred new immigration judge appointments. NATO and U.N. countries paying their fair shares. $2.7 trillion to the military. Eliminating the tax penalty in Obamacare and leaving everything else in tact (e.g., preexisting conditions).

Think back about all the crap bureaucrats recommended be done ... about everything. They just cannot help themselves. And how much of it actually works? Like those mandated light bulbs (made in China) to replace filament light bulbs or the 55 MPH speed limit or rolling brownouts or those hundreds of Obama-era regs. The list is huge.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are part of those bureaucrats, part of the swamp/deep state. They never had private sector experience, never had to make a payroll, never had customers. They're both lawyers and have been life-long government "workers."

Biden/Harris had no clue about China exploiting America and how to fix it, about how to fix any problems without increasing taxes or without adding more rules and regulations, about how to bring manufacturing jobs back to the USA (i.e., repatriation of corporate funds), about how to make our cities controlled by Democrats for the last generation any safer, or about how to make education any better – other than years of busing, affirmative action and spending more money.

If Biden/Harris had a clue, then why didn't Biden do any of that in his 47 years of government? 47 years! Why didn't he put the interests of average working Americans first instead of giving away taxpayer money in the Iran deal?

How was the direction of the United States prior to the China virus? Did Trump have us pointed in the right direction? Were we making America great again? Great for all Americans regardless of race or gender? Yes? Then do something! Stop being a frustrated American and reelect Trump/Pence and all those Republican senators who were putting us back on the right track.