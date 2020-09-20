SECTIONS
Gov. Cuomo planning statue of Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Brooklyn

'We can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2020 at 8:06pm
(NEW YORK POST) Ruth Bader Ginsburg will get a statue in her native Brooklyn where she was born and raised, Gov. Cuomo said Saturday.

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg selflessly pursued truth and justice in a world of division, giving voice to the voiceless and uplifting those who were pushed aside by forces of hate and indifference,” said Cuomo Saturday, a day after the Justice died of complications of pancreatic cancer. “As a lawyer, jurist, and professor, she redefined gender equity and civil rights and ensured America lived up to her founding ideals — she was a monumental figure of equality, and we can all agree that she deserves a monument in her honor.”

