SECTIONS
U.S.LAW OF THE LAND
P Share Print

Grand jury indicts Louisville cop in death of Breonna Taylor

2 other officers involved in raid on Taylor's home were not criminally charged

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 23, 2020 at 2:33pm
P Share Print

(CNBC) -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a former Louisville, Kentucky, cop, Sgt. Brett Hankison, on wanton endangerment charges related to the police raid and shooting that led to the death of a Black woman, Breonna Taylor, last March in her own home.

Two other cops involved in the raid on Taylor’s home, Officer Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, were not criminally charged by the grand jury.

And Hankison, who fired 10 shots during the raid, escaped being hit with more serious felony charges related to homicide from the grand jury.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×