The Harris-Biden ticket bait-and-switch

While I don't think there is a snowball's chance in night-time Portland that the Harris-Biden ticket wins in November, it is fun to game out what would await the nation if the Democrats were to win the White House. Yes, I said Harris-Biden, not Biden-Harris.

Make no mistake: Biden-Harris may be on the ballot, but it's a classic bait-n-switch in progress. It's actually Kamala Harris who the Democrats have put forth in their quest for power, not Joe Biden. Both candidates have alluded to as much in their public statements about a Harris-Biden ticket, so we can dispense with any notion that Biden will ever govern as president, elected or not.

But for those Democrats who'll claim I've broken out the tinfoil hats and manage to keep a straight face while accusing me, let's consider the following.

Joe Biden will be the ripe old age of 78 come Nov. 20. Yup, 78 and counting before the man would even be inaugurated. This in comparison to Ronald Reagan, who was just shy of 78 when he left office. Dwight Eisenhower was a bit over 70 when he retired.

Interestingly, age was a huge issue for Democrats during the Reagan years, and the then-president was forced into pledging as part of his 1984 reelection campaign that he would resign should the White House physician ever detect signs of mental deterioration in him.

But no such pledge from old Joe. And the reason is that Democrats know they don't really need it despite the obvious. Such a pledge would only serve to highlight the problem during the heat of coming out of the basement, so there's no purpose in doing this from the Democratic perspective.

And while old Joe now scrambles thoughts, words and sentences like so many eggs under the whisk, Democrats need Biden to be the "moderate" Trojan horse that sneaks the radical Harris into the White House.

Democrats' answer to Biden's obvious problem? They've placed him on political life-support. They've put him on a teleprompter.

If not such a sad reality to watch, it would actually be pure comedic gold. The man was caught using the prompter to answer press questions when photos were published showing the prompter screen in the reflection of a glass pane of a picture he was holding up for the camera. Old Joe even went full Ron Burgundy, reading teleprompter cues as if part of his message.

Yes, a Harris administration is the Democrats' true objective, and old Joe is only the mule to take them on the journey. And Democrats would definitely enforce their objective by any means necessary if Biden gets any wise ideas about actually governing.

Apparently, Biden understands the reality of his puppet-ness, and he did manage one more gaffe for old time's sake when he stated "they'll shoot me" if he continued answering questions about democrat tax policy while visiting Kenosha in the aftermath of a police shooting. Joe's mind might be about gone, but at least his sense of self-preservation is still functioning.

But just in case that goes too, and old Joe suddenly decides he's entitled to actually hold the office as elected by the people (novel thought, won't happen), or Joe makes such a poor choice after the ticket is installed by Chief Justice John Roberts, after weeks of rioting and "newly found mail-in ballots," Democrats have at least two plans at their disposal for dispensing with the geezer.

How do we know this? Because they've already used these two plans on the current guy.

First, there is no shortage of dirt on old Biden concerning his extortion of Ukraine. The old gaffe machine even bragged about it on camera. Does anyone in his right mind think that Adam Schiff wouldn't initiate impeachment proceedings against Joe Biden if old Joe decides he wants to be a "real" president?

That's provided Schiff is reelected and Democrats hold the House. But that said, I imagine the congressman has already dreamed up his irrefutable proof and contacted his CIA whistle blowers in waiting.

Second, if Comrade Pelosi thinks that impeachment would be too slanderous for her beloved Bolshevik image, there's always the 25th Amendment, right? Democrats have been talking about invoking that one on the current president for years now.

Does anyone in her right mind think that Pelosi-Schiff-Nadler et al. wouldn't do this to Joe Biden if he decides he wants to actually be president? All Democrats have to do is march old Joe in front of the cameras and pull the plug on the teleprompter; the entire nation will be begging for his removal.

Trust me, Democrats would do one of these to Joe Biden if he didn't step aside at the appointed time. And this time it would work for them, because old Joe is no Donald Trump. Biden is the proverbial duck sitting on a pond with any number of shotguns trained on it. Quack, quack.

What's the takeaway for voters? It's that the Biden-Harris ticket is actually the Harris-??? ticket, and that Joe Biden will never govern as president. Democrats might let old Joe ride the desk for a few weeks and make the history books as his just reward for doing the electoral deed, but that's it. Then he'd be gone and Harris would be the president, not Joe Biden.

And to make matters worse, Harris would then be empowered to choose for herself her new vice president for the next four years. With zero input from the electorate (that's you and me). Talk about disenfranchising voters.

But as disturbing as these likelihoods are should the Democrats' bait-n-switch actually work, I have no doubt that the advertised Biden-Harris ticket will lose in a landslide, making my prognostications moot and this article just for the pure fun of it.