Hollywood actress comes out of the Trump closet in big way

'I'm sharing with you at the cost of everything'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2020 at 2:12pm
(BIZPAC REVIEW) Turns out, there may be a good reason Speaker Nancy Pelosi took to the House floor Thursday to denounce rioting — far-left mobs appear to be turning voters away from the party in droves.

Even in Hollywood, it would seem, as actress Samaire Armstrong, who played Anna on “The OC,” cited these mobs in an Instagram video Thursday declaring her support for President Trump.

“I’m voting #Trump2020, and this is why,” the caption read. “This is MY opinion. I am sharing it with you at the cost of everything, because it is my right. It is your right to refute it. What I hope comes from this, is that we are able to have an open dialogue.”

