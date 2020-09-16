Hurricane Sally makes landfall as Category 2

(FOX NEWS) -- Hurricane Sally strengthened to a Category 2 early on Wednesday and is likely to cause "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" along portions of the northern Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

The NHC said Sally made landfall at 5:45 a.m. near Gulf Shores, Ala. as a Category 2 storm. As of 5 a.m., Sally had been located about 50 miles south-southeast of Mobile, as it crawled north-northeast at 3 mph, according to the NHC.

Its northern eyewall has started to bring hurricane conditions across the Gulf Coast from Pensacola Beach, Fla., to Dauphin Island, Ala. Maximum sustained winds were recorded at 105 mph and its slow-moving pace could result in possible record floods.

