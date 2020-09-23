Americans are facing an imminent presidential election more crucial to their freedom and wellbeing than perhaps any election in their nation’s history – and yet which has become a total charade, a farce, a massive pretense.

Virtually the entire “mainstream media” loathes the energetic and fearless incumbent Donald Trump, who resurrected the U.S. economy, made America energy-independent, destroyed the ISIS caliphate and largely kept his campaign promises, all while fighting off a never-ending coup against him. The same media fiercely supports – and actually pretends to venerate – the challenger Joe Biden, a feeble, constantly lying, unprincipled, corrupt career politician whose mental disintegration is now so apparent and advanced that he can barely speak coherently.

They all recognize, of course, that Biden is simply a smiling and soon-to-be-discarded Trojan horse, inside which impatiently wait the radicals, socialists and Marxist revolutionaries who plan to burst out and rule America should the Biden ticket prevail.

And what would happen then?

The astonishing truth is laid out in the powerfully eye-opening September issue of WND’s monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “INSIDE THE TROJAN HORSE: What America will become if Joe Biden is elected president.”

Introducing the issue, bestselling author and Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian says, “First things first: Today’s Democratic Party is, for all practical purposes, insane – or as Donald Trump recently put it, ‘totally, stone-cold crazy.’

“Democrats demonize and ‘defund’ the police that protect them and then complain when crime skyrockets; they encourage violent communist-anarchist mobs to burn down our cities; they insist they can change the earth’s weather by adopting a bizarre totalitarian-socialist program that would destroy our economy and annihilate individual rights; they believe convicted terrorists should be allowed to vote from prison; they believe a beautiful, full-term human baby about to be born can be slaughtered at will; they agree there are dozens of different genders – and that men can get pregnant. That’s insane.”

Bottom line, explains Kupelian: “Today’s Democratic Party has become possessed by the dark revolutionary spirit of Marxism, which in reality is based on hatred and rebellion against God, against His commandments, against His morality, against the very idea of objective truth. Marxists want their own truth, their own laws, their own morality, their own biology, their own science, their own heaven … on earth. They want nothing to do with the Judeo-Christian values that have long served as the moral foundation of America – which they openly hate.

"And yet, these are the very people who believe they’re much more intelligent and moral than you, and who, in just a few weeks, fully intend to take over America forever.”

Forever?

Rush Limbaugh puts it starkly: "If the Democrats win, that's the end of democracy. It's the end of the two-party system. We're going to have a one-party government that is going to devote itself to eliminating all opposition. That's what's at stake. If they win, I think the Republican Party essentially ceases to exist."

How is that even possible, seeing as America has been a two-party system for centuries?

"One of the first things they will do,” explains Limbaugh, “is grant statehood to D.C. and Puerto Rico, and that will give them four Democrat senators. They will never lose control of the Senate. They will never lose control of the House. They will pack the Supreme Court with who knows how many new justices, and they'll all be left-leaning justices. And it won't take them long to do any of this. And after they've done it, there will be a one-party state. The United States will be a one-party government."

In this issue of Whistleblower, some of today’s brightest minds, from Dennis Prager to Rush Limbaugh to Ben Shapiro to David Horowitz, describe exactly what will happen to America if the Democrats prevail in November – as well as what is required to stop them.

Highlights of “INSIDE THE TROJAN HORSE” include:

“Today’s Democratic Party is insane” by David Kupelian. Or as Donald Trump puts it: “We’re dealing with crazy people on the other side. They’ve gone totally, stone-cold crazy”

“Why America is in real danger” by Dennis Prager, who says: “We now have the answer to the question: What will happen to America if Americans lose faith in God and country as the Europeans did after World War I?”

“Meet 'moderate' Joe Biden and his agenda,” by J. Peder Zane, who says: “Trillions in new taxes, Green New Deal-inspired climate policies and an assault on capitalism' will be the starting point”

“The perils of pretending a war is something else” by David Horowitz, who says “It’s time to end the charade”

“2 visions of America” by Laura Hollis, on how “Republicans are pitching optimism, opportunity, limitless possibilities” while “Democrats are pitching anger, hatred, victimhood, resentment, class and racial warfare, and self-loathing”

“Biden: I’m willing to sacrifice thousands of blue-collar jobs for a greener economy. ‘The answer is yes,’ he says, because ‘the opportunity for those workers to transition to high-paying jobs is real’” by Ben Marquis

“Joe Biden's climate plan would be a disaster for the environment” by James Taylor, who reveals: “Wind turbines require 360 times more land to generate the same amount of power as nuclear power”

“The left's willingness to tolerate violence should frighten all Americans” by Ben Shapiro: “Our cultural elites are fine with violence so long as those who engage in such violence have the proper goals”

“8 ways Antifa and the Dems are fascist to the core” by Rachel Alexander. From election fraud to disdain for human rights to rampant cronyism to embracing Antifa, today's Democrats fit the description perfectly

“Demonic: BLM leaders call on spirits of the dead: ‘We become very intimate with the spirits that we call on regularly’” by Michael Brown, Ph.D.

“2020: A rerun of 2016’s battle between nationalism and globalism” by Steve Cortes, who says: “Globalist intelligentsia know that Biden will do their bidding and return America to a pre-2016 posture vs. the world, and especially China”

“Critical Race Theory and neo-Marxism in America” by Hanne Nabintu Herland, revealing who concocted the toxic ideologies now dominating U.S. culture, education, sports, business and government

“Leftists blame America. Decent people blame themselves” by Dennis Prager

“The Democrat Party is getting rid of the Jews” by Daniel Greenfield, who warns that Kamala Harris, who defends Ilhan Omar’s Jew-hatred, could soon sit in the Oval Office

“We’re on the eve of destruction again”: America is “on the verge of tearing apart at the seams” by Michael Brown, Ph.D.

“Here's the real reason the polls are wrong” by David Kupelian, on researchers who have documented how the left has killed fair polling in today's America

“Why I believe Trump will win” by David Limbaugh. “Trump has given freedom-loving patriots a voice, and they will never forget it.”

President Donald Trump himself recently sized up the current war over America’s future this way:

“At stake in this election is the survival of our nation. It’s true, because we’re dealing with crazy people on the other side. They’ve gone totally stone-cold crazy. If you want a vision of your life under a Biden presidency, think of the smoldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town and every single town in America.

“They’re coming to get you. ... and me. We, we’re the wall between the American Dream and total insanity, and the destruction of the greatest country in the history of the world.”

September’s profoundly eye-opening issue of Whistleblower explains not only “What America will become if Joe Biden is elected president,” but also, says Kupelian, “how good people – and America is still blessed with millions of them – can stop the Trojan horse before it’s too late.”

