James Dobson: Sex-ed radicals learn not to mess with Texas

Officials in the state of Texas have decided to continue their abstinence-based sex ed programs for public schools, rejecting a plan that would have incorporated promotions of the LGTBQ alternative lifestyles into the lessons.

And James Dobson, the founder of the James Dobson Family Institute and the host of Dr. James Dobson's Family Talk radio program, said the progressives pushing for the extremist material have learned "Don't mess with Texas!"

"For two decades, the Texas State Board of Education has done it the right way. While schools are not required to provide sex education, any sex education that is offered must focus on abstinence until marriage. This commonsense approach has served the needs of Texas children well, and it has respected the God-given role of parents," he said.

"Not surprisingly, the far left demanded a change. Activists groups like Planned Parenthood and its morally bankrupt allies were salivating at the chance to eliminate abstinence-based teaching once and for all and replace it with a not-suitable-for-children indoctrination program. If they got their way, 11 and 12-year-olds would spend classroom time learning about gender identity, condom use and other highly sexualized topics," he said.

TRENDING: In the end, the rioters are Obama's army

"Thank goodness the Texas State Board of Education had the courage to stand up to these corrupt bullies and their evil agenda. The Board deliberated last week on the proposed curriculum changes and, in its initial vote, struck down sex indoctrination 9-6. Notably, the vote was almost entirely along party lines, with all Democrats supporting the radical agenda and all but one Republican opposing it. A final vote will take place in November.

"This was a huge victory! A progressive site had hailed this as a 'once in a generation' opportunity and predicted that what happened in Texas could quickly spread throughout the rest of the country. If last week's vote carries in November, let's hope they are right!" he said.

ABC reported "LGBTQ rights advocates" were unhappy with the result.

"Some proponents of the changes called the rejection 'especially tragic' as research shows that most LGBTQ students don't feel safe at school because of harassment and bullying," the report claimed.

The changes had been proposed by Ruben Cortez, a Democrat on the board. His goal was personal, as he explained, "One of my children this summer came out to us and the fact that she had to bottle that in for years thinking that we wouldn't accept her. It's difficult to imagine what other students who don't live in a tolerant house would go through if we don't insert language like this to help our students."

Dobson said voters should now contact the state board at its [email protected] email "and let the members know that they got it right on the initial vote, and urge them to stand strong in November."

At that time, there will be another vote.

"Finally, remember that the two major parties in this country have very different visions for America when it comes to educating our children and parental rights. With a major election less than 47 days away, let us never underestimate the power of casting a vote for what is right, and that is exactly what nine members of the Texas State Board of Education did this past week. I applaud their courage and convictions!" Dobson said.

Dobson has dedicated his career as a psychologist, Christian leader and broadcaster to "preserving the biblical institutions of marriage and family by encouraging, inspiring, supporting, and leading parents and children to build their lives on God’s Word." His radio broadcasts are heard weekdays on more than 1,300 radio outlets. He's written 71 books on the family, and he's advised five U.S. presidents on family issues. Along with an earned Ph.D., he holds 17 honorary doctoral degrees.