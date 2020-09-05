SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
P Share Print

Jennifer Griffin of Fox News did not confirm 'most salacious' part of Atlantic story

Repeatedly retweeted report based on anonymous sources that had been refuted by witnesses

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2020 at 1:12pm
P Share Print

(BREITBART) Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported Friday that two anonymous former “senior” U.S. officials had confirmed “key parts” of the Atlantic‘s story about the president, but could not confirm “the most salacious” part.

On Thursday evening, the Atlantic reported that President Donald Trump had referred to dead American World War I troops in France as “losers” and “suckers” in 2018; and that he canceled a trip to a military cemetery because he did not want his hair wet.

The story was based on claims by four anonymous sources. Nearly a dozen current and former administration officials went on the record to refute the story — notably, former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who has become a Trump critic.

Nevertheless, many on the left claimed Fox News had “confirmed” the story based on several tweets by Griffin.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×