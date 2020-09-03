SECTIONS
Joe Biden gaslights: 'I am a Constitutionalist'

Former VP claims he wouldn't 'force' people to wear masks

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2020 at 4:01pm
(CNS NEWS) – Former Vice President Joe Biden said at a press briefing in Wilmington, Deleware, today that he would use the bully pulpit of the presidency to persuade Americans and their community leaders to wear masks but would not order them to do so because there's a question whether the president has that constitutional power and he sees himself as "a constitutionalist."

A reporter asked Biden: "You had suggested there would be some sort of federal mandate about masks and now you're saying you would encourage people?"

"No, no. Here's what I suggested was: I would ask every person in authority," Biden responded.

"There's a question whether or not a president, under the Constitution, could mandate everyone to wear a mask," Biden said. "And remember all during the primary I would have a lot of people telling me, I would by executive order do – I am a constitutionalist.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
