Why Joe Biden is Red China's candidate

Democrats continue to pretend that Russia wants Donald Trump as America's president. Their claim, however, is totally discredited, a falsehood conjured by a fake dossier Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee paid to have written.

"China would prefer Joe Biden," admitted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi last month on CNN. In this case, our nation's most powerful Democrat – and the president-in-waiting if her party can use mail-in ballots and lawyers to stymie the November election outcome past Jan. 20, 2021 – spoke the truth.

In July 2013, then-Vice President Biden met in Communist China with Xi Jinping four months after Xi became its president. "When I congratulated him on his elevation," said Biden, "I asked if he could possibly help me [become America's president]. But he made no commitment whatsoever."

Biden's remark today is dismissed as a dull joke. But Xi – China's dictator for life who aims to conquer the world by 2048 – is doing things that could improve Biden's chances of being elected president this November.

In December 2013, Biden was back in Beijing on Air Force Two with his son Hunter, and the two had high-level meetings with Chinese leaders.

"Biden did not publicly bring up China's aggressive 'Air Defense Identification Zones' and territorial claims in the South China Sea, or its massive violations of human rights while he was there," writes veteran China expert Steven W. Mosher.

"Part of the reason for Biden's silence may have come 10 days later," writes Mosher, as Hunter "landed a $1 billion dollar deal with the Chinese government, later increased to $1.5 billion. Hunter also joined the board of directors of a Chinese company called BHR, which started buying up American firms that possessed dual-use technology of interest to the Chinese military."

Joe Biden has been a lackey of the Chinese Communist Party since his first visit in April 1979, only seven years after President Richard Nixon's historic visit. (Nixon hoped to turn China capitalist before it became strong enough to conquer the world, but Nixon later warned that "We may have created a Frankenstein.")

Biden helped produce the Red China monster. As both a senator and vice president, he downplayed dangers that this rising dragon posed, and he soft-pedaled Chinese Communist Party brutality, saying he "understood" the need for its monstrous one-child policy of forced abortions and sterilizations. He helped secure permanent "most favored nation" status for the Communist state in the World Trade Organization (WTO).

In May 2013, writes Mosher, Biden "helped engineer a 'memorandum of understanding' with the PRC [People's Republic of China] exempting Chinese corporations from U.S. securities statutes and regulations. This meant that the Chinese Communist Party could raise trillions from our debt and equity markets on preferential terms, giving them an advantage over American firms."

"Among other things," writes Mosher, "this MOU [Memo of Understanding] exempted Chinese companies listed in U.S. stock exchanges from independent audits, allowing them to continue to cook their books while raising billions from unsuspecting U.S. investors." Democrats also have invested a portion of government employee pension funds in what could be mere-shell Chinese companies.

During this time, Biden and Obama conspired in keeping interest rates on bank savings near zero, denying Cost of Living Adjustments to Social Security recipients, permitted China to steal secrets of American companies and shipped as many as 3.5 million U.S. factory jobs abroad, mostly to China.

China, of course, was happy to buy Joe Biden as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the PRC for a paltry $1.5 billion paid via Hunter Biden. This corrupt deal doubtless involves secret agreements that guarantee a President Joe Biden can be blackmailed and made to dance like a puppet to Beijing's tune.

China's new emperor Xi Jinping – faced with President Trump's military, diplomatic and economic successes – has every reason to "prefer Joe Biden," who has already shown his willingness to sell out America to China in exchange for what can only be called bribes.

Beginning in 1988, the Communist Party USA ceased running its own presidential candidates; its leaders instead every four years tell members to vote for the Democrat, because the hijacked Democratic Party keeps moving further to the Marxist left. A Biden victory would destroy and bankrupt the United States as a free and free-market country, clearing the way for Chinese Communist Party global dominance.

China is fighting a multifaceted secret war against the United States that could help Biden win, as we shall reveal in next week's column.

Lowell Ponte is a former Reader's Digest Roving Editor. His articles have appeared in the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times and other major publications.