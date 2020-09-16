Joe, it's too late for a 'beer summit' in Compton

"They terrorize the community and then they cover their tracks," said Compton Mayor Aja Brown of the Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies after being stopped for running a red light. "It is unacceptable; we will not take this."

A month later a world-be assassin put the mayor's aspirations into action by shooting in the head at point black range two young deputies, one male and one female.

A young black man recording the shooting on a cell phone video laughed all the way through it. Black Lives Matters protesters at the hospital in nearby Lynwood blocked ambulances and chanted, "We hope they die."

Inspired by the madness in the air, the city manager of nearby Lynwood risked his nearly quarter-million dollar a year salary by posting a meme on Instagram quoting Malcolm X's gloat after the assassination of JFK, "Chickens come home to roost."

This is the America Barack Obama and Joe Biden have wrought, and it is too damn late for a beer summit to paper things over.

TRENDING: Wildfires to get worse thanks to Clinton policies, says fire expert who predicted uptick in blazes

In January 2009, 79% of whites and 64% of blacks held a favorable view of race relations in America. Obama, Biden and their co-conspirators have done their best ever since to drive those numbers down.

Obama wasted no time undoing the positive effect of his election. On July 16, 2009, Harvard University professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. gave him an opening.

On returning home late from a trip abroad, Gates found his Cambridge house locked and himself keyless, and broke in with the help of his driver.

A neighbor witnessed the break-in and called the police. In his carefully worded report, Sergeant James Crowley told how he saw Gates through the glass-paned front door, identified himself and asked Gates to step out on the front porch.

Gates answered, "No, I will not." Crowley explained he was investigating a report of a break-in in progress. Gates shot back, "Why, because I am a black man in America?"

Gates continued to rant at Crowley, calling him a racist and refusing all requests to cease his "tumultuous behavior." When Crowley asked Gates to speak with him outside, Gates shot back, "I'll speak with your mama outside."

As a crowd gathered and additional police officers arrived, at least one of them black, Crowley warned Gates several times he would be arrested if he did not desist. Gates kept at it and was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The media love stories, real or contrived, in which a rogue white cop abuses a black person. The New York Times ran multiple articles on the incident even before Barack Obama got involved.

Under ordinary circumstances, the media would have been happy to move on after a day or two of cop bashing and chest thumping, the officer's career ruined, the neighbor's reputation besmirched.

With a black president in the White House, however, a reporter thought it important that Obama address the racial implications of the incident. The occasion was a press conference on health care, but any occasion would have sufficed.

Still needing to anchor his identity as an authentic African American, Obama forgot for a moment his assigned role as the nation's "healer-in- chief."

After admitting he did not know all the facts, he did know "that the Cambridge police acted stupidly."

To everyone's surprise, Sergeant Crowley refused to apologize, and police across the nation came to Crowley's defense. As Obama knew, America has a lot of cops, some 790,000 of one sort or another, and most of them vote.

As Obama quickly learned, Crowley was one of the best of them. An Obama supporter, he had been handpicked by his black police commissioner to teach recruits on how to avoid racial profiling.

The president who was elected in no small part to cool racial tensions had inflamed them. To restore calm and his reputation as a healer, Obama invited Gates and Crowley to the White House.

For racial balance, Obama also invited Vice President Joe Biden, who doesn't drink, to the instantly famous "beer summit."

The peace did not hold. In March 2012, again not knowing all the facts, Obama identified himself with Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old wannabe gangster. A month earlier, Martin gratuitously attacked neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman, who, like Crowley, was also an Obama supporter.

Over the next year, Obama tacitly endorsed the media's transformation of Zimmerman, a Hispanic civil rights activist, into a white-supremacist killer.

In July 2013, as indifferent to Zimmerman's innocence as Obama, Black Lives Matter sprang to life, in its own words, "in response to the acquittal of Trayvon Martin's murderer." Murderer?

In August 2014, protesters chanting "black lives matter" turned the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson upside down and left much of it in ruins. In Ferguson, once again, Obama identified with the thug, this time Michael Brown.

After Ferguson, police everywhere instinctively withdrew from active policing, and the murder rate nationally shot up 11%, the greatest increase in 50 years.

In 2020, following a summer of Fergusons, the year-to-date homicide rate is up an astonishing 37%, most of the dead being those who lives are alleged to matter to BLM.

"We need real leadership right now," said Biden earlier in the summer. "Leadership that will bring everyone to the table so we can take measures to root out systemic racism."

Sorry, Joe, but the problem isn't systemic racism. It's the mindless, soulless monster you and your boss created, and a truckload of O'Douls won't pacify it.

Jack Cashill's new book, "Unmasking Obama," is now widely available. To learn more see www.Cashill.com.