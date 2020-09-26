Jonathan Cahn gives powerful prophetic message to trumpet 'The Return'

(CHARISMA NEWS) Rabbi Jonathan Cahn gave a powerful prophetic message to trumpet "The Return: National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance" today on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. Making significant correlations between the ancient words of Scripture and present-day circumstances, the bestselling author used the words of the Old Testament prophets to highlight the grievous sins of our nation and the world and how we—individually and collectively—have turned away from Him.

Not only did the trumpets blow as "The Return" began at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26 before a gathered crowd of thousands, but shofars sounded at various points in Cahn's message, accentuating the gravity of the biblical solemn assembly as described in Joel 2:15 (NKJV): "Blow the trumpet in Zion, consecrate a fast, proclaim a solemn assembly."

