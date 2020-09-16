Kamala Harris makes 'poor decision' to stop at Venezuelan restaurant

Seeking to shore up the Democratic Party ticket's eroding Hispanic support in Florida, Kamala Harris made an unannounced stop at a Venezuelan restaurant near Miami to grab a bite to eat and glad-hand customers.

The visit by Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, didn't help the cause, angering the restaurant's board director and prompting calls for a boycott.

Local news disaster for @KamalaHarris in Doral, Florida. She visited a Venezuelan restaurant *unannounced* -- and the owner was left angry, customers called for a boycott. She was "not welcome"... pic.twitter.com/Vhh6lAIAbW — The Hill Report (@StandWithAZ) September 15, 2020

Noting that the restaurant was in Venezuelan community, a blogger at the Twitter news site Twitchy said "residents from the nation currently withering under socialist rule probably take a very dim view of any candidate that could be promoting policies which sound close to socialism."

The president of the board of the directors of the restaurant, Amaize Latin Flavors in Doral, said he had no idea Harris was going to visit.

"We don't use the company for political reasons," Andres Garcia told NBC affiliate WTVJ-TV in Miami. "In respect to our stakeholders, we would not support that. If they would ask we would say no, we are not going to do it."

Garcia said he learned on social media that Harris was at the restaurant.

WTVJ said a few posts on Facebook called for a boycott of the restaurant.

"I learned the hard way sometimes when we look into the social media and we take it for granted what people say on social media," Garcia said.

A spokesman for the Biden for President Florida campaign issued a statement to WTVJ that didn't address the controversy: "Sen. Harris and Doug greatly appreciated the chance to stop by and pick up delicious arepas and talk to local Doralzuela residents."