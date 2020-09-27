Kamala Harris' supposed street cred implodes when she can't name even a single living rapper

In American politics, it is not out of the ordinary for news media personalities to prop up their favored partisan on the campaign trail, lobbing a few softball pop culture questions over the plate in hopes of giving candidates a grand slam opportunity to appear relatable.

The paradigm is one that the Democratic Party knows all too well, what with the establishment media's overwhelming left-wing bias.

For the party's affiliated voters, however, one small problem exists: Their candidates are now too entitled, out of practice and inauthentic to capitalize on even straightforward support from the folks doing the questioning.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, for example, missed the underhand toss Friday in a virtual question-and-answer session during the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's national convention, telling CNN commentator Angela Rye the "best rapper alive" was the late West Coast hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur.

Kamala Harris asked, who’s the best rapper alive? She answers @2PAC Then says “Not alive, I know, I keep doing that.” Tries to think of another living rapper. “There’s some I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane.” pic.twitter.com/MZJ5FZC4qP — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) September 25, 2020

TRENDING: Biden humiliated: Says he got started at black university, but university says he never attended

Despite widespread conspiracy theories, official reports indicate Shakur died of injures sustained during a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996, according to The Undefeated.

"Not alive, I know," the California senator said after Rye reminded the California senator that Tupac is deceased. "I keep doing that."

Rye still made an effort to cover for Harris, saying, "Listen, West Coast girls think Tupac lives on -- I’m with you," after the two shared an uncomfortable laugh.

Immediately given another opportunity to choose from the wealth of rappers currently alive and touring, Harris again came up short.

"I mean, there's so many," Harris said, adding that "there are some that I would not mention right now because they should stay in their lane."

It was, of course, an embarrassing non-answer (though some believed she was taking a shot at Kanye West's presidential candidacy), stemming almost exclusively from the fact that Harris is inauthentic.

Regardless of what her Timberlands may have to say about it, the California senator is anything but the down-to-earth everywoman who establishment media outlets are making her out to be.

She is an unlikable attorney who supported the over-prosecution of people of color and women over nonviolent drug possession or their children's truancy, and she is desperate to be seen otherwise.

To give credit where it is due, Harris was able to name at least two current rappers during an interview last February on the popular entertainment radio show "The Breakfast Club" in which she also giddily admitted to having smoked marijuana years ago.

When asked "what did you listen to when you was high," Harris claimed she enjoyed Tupac and Snoop Dogg.

"Oh yeah, definitely Snoop," Harris said. "Tupac, for sure.”

Harris said she also liked the artist Cardi B, particularly the rapper's song "Be Careful of Me."

The only problem? The name of the song is actually just "Be Careful" -- but at least it's an apt anthem for Harris, given her track record of locking folks up for things she now laughs about having done.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.