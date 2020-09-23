SECTIONS
Kayleigh McEnany rips CNN's Jim Acosta over Trump COVID question

'You're again taking the president out of context'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 22, 2020 at 10:31pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany accused CNN’s Jim Acosta of taking President Trump out of context during Tuesday's White House press briefing.

CNN’s senior White House correspondent asked McEnany about a partial quote President Trump said during an Ohio campaign rally on Monday when speaking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I think he was talking about younger Americans, He said it ‘affects virtually nobody,” Acosta said. “But he said to Bob Woodward that ‘it’s not just older people, it’s young people, too,’ at 200,000 deaths shouldn't be telling people the truth about this virus at his rallies?”

