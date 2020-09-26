SECTIONS
Politics U.S.
P Share Print

Kyle Rittenhouse's mother receives 'standing ovation' at GOP event

Guests praised her son for his 'courage' as teen fights extradition to Wisconsin

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 26, 2020 at 12:08pm
P Share Print

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) The mother of Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a GOP event in Wisconsin as her son fights extradition to the state where he is charged with shooting dead two protesters.

Wendy Rittenhouse received a warm welcome at a meeting hosted by The Republican Women of Waukesha County in Pewaukee on Thursday.

Conservative commentator and blogger Michelle Malkin, who attended the event, shared a photo on Twitter alongside the teenager's mother and her legal team.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×