Kyle Rittenhouse's mother receives 'standing ovation' at GOP event

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) The mother of Kenosha gunman Kyle Rittenhouse was given a standing ovation at a GOP event in Wisconsin as her son fights extradition to the state where he is charged with shooting dead two protesters.

Wendy Rittenhouse received a warm welcome at a meeting hosted by The Republican Women of Waukesha County in Pewaukee on Thursday.

Conservative commentator and blogger Michelle Malkin, who attended the event, shared a photo on Twitter alongside the teenager's mother and her legal team.

