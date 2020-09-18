Lady Gaga launches attack on America

(LIFEZETTE) The pop singer Lady Gaga just launched an outrageous attack on America, nonsensically claiming that all Americans are fed white supremacist ideologies while living in this country.

“When you’re born in this country, we all drink the poison that is white supremacy,” the singer told Billboard. “I am in the process of learning and unlearning things I’ve been taught my whole life.”

Lady Gaga went on to add that she hopes that calls for social justice will only get “louder.”

