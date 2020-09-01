Lawyer for Kenosha shooter says client was hunted as 'prey'

(FOX NEWS) -- An attorney for Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse -- who is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in Kenosha, Wis. last week -- told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday his client acted in self-defense.

"He was in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death," John Pierce told host Tucker Carlson. "This is 100% self-defense Tucker -- Kyle is a good kid."

According to Pierce, Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Ill. to help a friend who owns a business in Kenosha and feared for his property after two nights of rioting that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

