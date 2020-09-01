SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

Lawyer for Kenosha shooter says client was hunted as 'prey'

'He was in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 1, 2020 at 8:44am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- An attorney for Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse -- who is facing first-degree murder charges in connection with a shooting that killed two people and wounded a third person in Kenosha, Wis. last week -- told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday his client acted in self-defense.

"He was in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death," John Pierce told host Tucker Carlson. "This is 100% self-defense Tucker -- Kyle is a good kid."

According to Pierce, Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Ill. to help a friend who owns a business in Kenosha and feared for his property after two nights of rioting that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×