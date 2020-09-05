Leftist Atlantic behind military hit-piece on Trump is owned by Biden mega-donor

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) On Thursday The Atlantic website published a garbage hit piece on President Donald Trump and his alleged hatred of the military and US veterans.

President Trump has done more for the US military than any president in decades. Trump is also the first president in decades who DID NOT start any new wars or send American soldiers into conflict with unwinnable and dangerous restrictions.

The garbage hit piece also comes as President Trump continues to surge in the polls following the amazing RNC convention and the continued leftist riots across the country.

The liberal media and FOX News have been pushing this article that is based entirely on alleged anonymous sources.

