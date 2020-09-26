Leftists attack Amy Coney Barrett for adopting children

(THE BLAZE) Judge Amy Coney Barrett was hit with a fresh round of assaults on Friday, after several media outlets reported that sources confirmed she would be named Saturday as President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the U.S. Supreme Court.

But one attack that grabbed the attention of social media was a pair of Democratic operatives who separately lambasted Judge Coney Barrett for adopting children.

Dana Houle, who identifies herself on Twitter as an adoptive parent who has "elected Democrats," sent out a series of tweets on the topic that began by asking, "Does the press even investigate details of Barrett's adoptions from Haiti? Some adoptions from Haiti were legit. Many were sketchy as hell. And if press learned they were unethical & maybe illegal adoptions, would they report it? Or not bc it involves her children."

Read the full story ›