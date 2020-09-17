Leftists throw eggs at kids at Trump rally in Biden's hometown

(NOQ REPORT) – When Republican Senate candidate Lauren Witzke decided to hold a pro-Trump rally in the hometown of Joe Biden, she knew there would be opposition. What she didn't expect was for Biden supporters to throw eggs at small children at her event, but that's exactly what happened in Wilmington, Delaware, at the event hosted by the Lauren Witzke for U.S. Senate Campaign.

A video was shot shortly after law enforcement was called. It's the sort of violence that, as Witzke noted, is a true hate crime. Normal people do not drive around with eggs handy unless they're coming back from the grocery store or they intend to do harm. The latter is almost certainly the case in this situation.

Witzke is coming off a tremendous victory over the GOP Establishment candidate, James DeMartino, demonstrating a growing sentiment favoring constitutional conservatives and those who have embraced President Trump's "drain the swamp" attitude.

